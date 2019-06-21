Petr Cech has been announced as Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor, the club announced on Friday. Cech who previously played for the Blues’ London rivals Arsenal, retired from football earlier in May after their 1-4 Europa League final loss to Chelsea.

Cech who spent eleven years at Stamford Bridge where he won four Premier League titles, one Champions League and four FA Cups seemed always destined to return to Chelsea in some capacity.

“Petr will be based at Cobham and will work closely with Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia. His role will also align him with the men’s first team coaching and backroom staff, travelling with the team home and away with an emphasis on strategy and performance,” the club said in a release on their website.

On his new role, the former Chelsea goalkeeper said. “I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years . I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”

Granovskaia hailed Cech for his “dedication and professionalism” during his time as a player at Chelsea and expressed delight at being able to reunite with 37-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

Cech made 303 appearances for Chelsea during his time as a player at the club.