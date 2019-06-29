Top-seeded in two events, Manav Thakkar made amends for the title-loss in men singles as he cleaned up Manush Shah with a 4-0 verdict to lift the Youth Boys trophy in the final of the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships (North Zone) in Sonepat on Friday.

In Youth Girls’ final, a shaky Prapti Sen defeated Srushti Haleangadi of Maharashtra 4-2 for the crown.

Until the final, the left-handed and second-seed Manush did everything right except overcoming the blues against Manav who, almost all the time, has managed to beat him. So, it was according to script even today and after taking the first game rather easily, Manav was stretched a bit in the second. That was the only occasion when Manush Shah looked like coming back in the match. But having won the second with an extended points, the PSPB paddler finished it off in style as he gets ready to embark on his trips to Busan and Geelong for the Korea and Australia Open championships.

Earlier, Prapti needed some time to calm her nerves and lost the opening game before fighting back. But after the marathon third game which Srushti won, it was the turn of Prapti to win the next which probably brought her confidence back against a resilient Srushti.

Results:

Youth Boys: Final: Manav Thakkar (PSPB) bt Manush Shah (Guj) 11-3, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8; Semi-finals: Manav Thakkar bt Jeet Chandra (HRN) 11-3, 16-14, 6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, Manush Shah bt SFR Snehit (Telg) 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Youth Girls: Final: Prapti Sen (WB) bt Srushti Haleangadi (Mah) 9-11, 11-7, 18-20, 11-9, 15-13, 11-6; Semi-finals: Srushti Haleangadi bt Anusha Kutumbale (MP) 11-9, 11-13, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; Prapti Sen bt Moumita Dutta (WB) 13-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-4, 14-12.