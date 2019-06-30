India’s Veer Chotrani beat compatriot Yash Fadte to win the Under-19 title at the Asian Junior Squash Championship in Macau on Sunday.

With the victory, Chotrani became the third Indian to win the Asian trophy after Ravi Dixit and Vela Senthilkumar.

It was a contest of fluctuating fortunes until Chotrani held his nerve to pip Fadte 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7.

Two other finals featuring Indians did not yield gold with Neel Joshi settling for the silver in the boys U-17 category and so did Yuvna Gupta in the girls U-15 section.

With one gold, three silver and as many bronze medals, it was still a productive championship for India.

Commenting on the performance, Secretary General of SRFI Cyrus Poncha said, “It is nice to see Veer coming to terms with his abilities. He has been working hard of late and the results are showing. This is a good sign and augurs well for his future.

“I must also give credit to the training programme SRFI conducted as part of HCL podium scheme and Chris Ryder, the British coach who had come from England to conduct a two-week special camp for these juniors.”