England qualified for the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday with a thumping win over New Zealand. The hosts needed to win their last two games of the league stage to earn a knockouts berth and they have done so convincingly with victories against India and the Kiwis.

However, England’s triumph on Wednesday has one another important consequence – it has become nearly impossible for Pakistan to qualify for the next round.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co needed New Zealand to beat England to have a realistic chance of reaching the semis. Pakistan are now on nine points with just a game in hand, while the Black Caps are on 11 points with no league match left to play.

Points table after England's win vs New Zealand Team Matches Wins Losses NR NRR Points Australia (Q) 8 7 1 0 +1.000 14 India (Q) 8 6 1 1 +0.811 13 England (Q) 9 6 3 0 +1.152 12 New Zealand 9 5 3 1 +0.175 11 Pakistan 8 4 3 1 -0.792 9 Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 -0.934 8 Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 -0.195 7 South Africa 8 2 5 1 -0.080 5 West Indies 8 1 6 1 -0.335 3 Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 -1.418 0 On mobile phones, scroll across to see full table

Now, Pakistan can reach a maximum of 11 points if they beat Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday. This will mean that have they have the same number of points and victories as New Zealand at the end of the league stage. The clincher will then be Net-Run-Rate. And if that’s the case, Kane Williamson and Co are all but certain to go through.

Pakistan will need a miracle to qualify for the semi-finals now. Here are their qualification scenarios:

For Pakistan to qualify,



Score 308 runs, beat Ban by 308 runs

Score 350 runs, beat Ban by 312 runs

Score 400 runs, beat Ban by 316 runs

Score 450 runs, beat Ban by 321 runs



If they bat second, they are automatically eliminated.#ENGvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 3, 2019

Of course, with Pakistan having a hilariously impossible chance of making it to the semi-finals, Twitter had a lot to say.

Here are some reactions:

If NZ go past 143 and Bangladesh win the toss on Friday then Mashrafe Mortaza can have the rare distinction to eliminate Pakistan on a coin toss. — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 3, 2019

What buzzkill of a match! Pakistan out, NZ didn’t even pitch up, game was one sided from the get go and controlled by England the whole time. Congrats to England and the other teams for qualifying for the semis of the 2019 World Cup. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 3, 2019

New Zealand have lost their last two games by a combined margin of 205 runs still they are miles ahead of Pakistan in NRR. That shows how terribly Pakistan played in the first game against West Indies. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 3, 2019

For Pakistan to qualify

Bat first

Score 400, Dismiss Bangladesh for 84

Score 350, Dismiss Bangladesh for 38



Meanwhile Bangladesh...#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/1Om8Z8tIla — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 3, 2019