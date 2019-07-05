Three-time junior World Cup medallist Elavenil Valarivan bagged a silver medal in the 30th World University Summer Games in the 10m Air Rifle event in Napoli, Italy, with a final score of 249.

The 19-year-old, who is a product of Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation’s Project LEAP, had qualified for the finals with a new university record score of 630.8 in the qualification rounds ahead of Taipei’s Lin Ying-Shin (629.8) and Lucie Brazdova (628.1) of Czech Republic.

However, in the final, Brazdova managed to shoot 1.3 points more than the Indian to clinch the gold medal.

“I am really thrilled with this achievement... I am happy and this win will give me great confidence going ahead into the Junior World Cup, Suhl,” said Elavenil.

Elavenil will be next participating in ISSF Junior World Cup 2019, Suhl which is scheduled to start from July 12, 2019.