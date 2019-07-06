Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime, tipped by some as a potential Wimbledon champion, described his third round exit on Friday as “embarrassing”.

The 18-year-old Canadian, the youngest man in the draw, slumped to a 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 defeat to France’s Ugo Humbert, a fellow tournament debutant.

Auger-Aliassime was bidding to become the youngest player in the Wimbledon last 16 since Bernard Tomic in 2011.

But once he let slip a 5-2 lead in the second set, his game fell apart.

“Today, it’s weird to describe. Pressure got to me, and it got to a point where it was a bit embarrassing,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“It was just tough. I just wasn’t finding ways. I think he just did what he had to do. From my end it was pretty embarrassing.”

Left-handed Humbert, the world number 66, will face four-time champion Novak Djokovic in the last 16 on Monday.

Until this year, the 20-year-old Frenchman had never played a grass court match either as a junior or professional.