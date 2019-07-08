The USA underlined their status as the dominant force in international women’s football by winning a fourth title in eight editions on Sunday.

Jill Ellis’ side were too strong for the Netherlands as they won 2-0 in Lyon to retain their title with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scoring.

Their triumph came after they topped their group ahead of Sweden and then beat Spain, hosts France and England en route to the final, where they defeated the European champions Netherlands.

The USA were already the first team to appear in three consecutive finals, and Ellis becomes the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups in the men’s or women’s game since Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.

But going by the numbers, Ellis’ side deserved to be winners as they went unbeaten the entire tournament. Led by the charismatic Rapinoe, they scored 25 goals throughout the tournament - the most of any team - and also conceded the least (3).

Here’s a closer look at some key stats from the final:

12 - USA have won 12 consecutive matches at the #FIFAWWC- the longest winning run in the history of the FIFA World Cup (men’s and women’s). Record-breakers. #USANED pic.twitter.com/EC86Bil0gI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2019

🇺🇸 @MPinoe:



🏟 5 Games

⚽️ 6 Goals

🎯 3 Assists



✅ First player to play in 3 @FIFAWWC Finals.



✅ Joint top scorer in 2019 #FIFAWWC



✅ Converted all 3/3 penalties.



✅ 50th @USWNT goal.



✅ Golden ball and golden boot winner.



🤩 An absolute icon. pic.twitter.com/umY1VidiU9 — SPORF (@Sporf) July 7, 2019

26 - USA have scored 26 goals at the 2019 Women’s World Cup – more than any other side in a single edition of the competition. Prolific. #FIFAWWC #USANED pic.twitter.com/2oMShEaWMf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2019

Megan Rapinoe is the third #USA player in #FIFAWWC history to win the Golden Ball:



🇺🇸 Carin Jennings (1991)

🇺🇸 Carli Lloyd (2015)

🇺🇸 Megan Rapinoe (2019)



The only one to win the Golden Boot as well. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KIBZuwiOlq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2019

3 - Megan Rapinoe is the third player to convert three penalties at a single #FIFAWCC tournament. Composure. pic.twitter.com/wUYTB9tOCh — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 7, 2019

Most goals scored at the 2019 #FIFAWWC so far:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ellen White (6)

🇺🇸 Alex Morgan (6)

🇺🇸 Megan Rapinoe (6)



The Golden Boot race is all tied up. pic.twitter.com/EgPQFFcFpL — Coral (@Coral) July 7, 2019

Carli Lloyd has now not only played in four World Cups, but has now won all four of them. 🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Hannah⚽️ (@_HannahDoe_) July 7, 2019

Megan Rapinoe is the third American to win the #FIFAWWC Golden Ball.



2019 🇺🇸 Megan Rapinoe

2015 🇺🇸 Carli Lloyd

2011 🇯🇵 Homare Sawa

2007 🇧🇷 Marta

2003 🇩🇪 Birgit Prinz

1999 🇨🇳 Sun Wen

1995 🇳🇴 Hege Riise

1991 🇺🇸 Carin Jennings — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) July 7, 2019

Lucy Bronze is the first English player in #FIFAWWC history to be named as one of the top three players at a single tournament. 🥈 https://t.co/FJsmsZc2Jk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2019

4 - USA have secured their fourth Women’s World Cup title (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019), now winning twice as many Women’s World Cup tournaments as any other nation. Triumphant. #FIFAWWC #USANED pic.twitter.com/Jtlgu3RPyt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2019

