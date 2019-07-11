India’s 2019 ICC World Cup campaign ended on a disappointing note on Tuesday as the two-time champions lost by 18 runs against New Zealand.

However, the Men in Blue can be proud of the run they had in the league stage. They finished atop the points table and fought hard to earn seven victories in their eight matches.

Rohit Sharma was by far the best batsman for India in the tournament. The right-handed opener scored a record five centuries and ended the league stage as the highest run-scorer among all teams.

With the ball, it was Jasprit Bumrah who stood out. The right-arm pacer was lethal every time he was brought into the attack and was the go-to bowler for skipper Virat Kohli.

All in all, there were definitely some major positives for India but there were also some disappointments.

Here’s a look at the number racked-up by the Indian players in World Cup 2019:

India's batting performance at World Cup 2019 Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 RG Sharma 9 648 140 81.00 98.33 5 1 RA Jadeja 2 77 77 77.00 130.50 0 1 S Dhawan 2 125 117 62.50 103.30 1 0 V Kohli 9 443 82 55.37 94.05 0 5 MS Dhoni 9 273 56* 45.50 87.78 0 2 KL Rahul 9 361 111 45.12 77.46 1 2 KM Jadhav 6 80 52 40.00 80.80 0 1 HH Pandya 9 226 48 32.28 112.43 0 0 RR Pant 4 116 48 29.00 89.23 0 0 V Shankar 3 58 29 29.00 77.33 0 0 KD Karthik 3 14 8 7.00 41.17 0 0 YS Chahal 8 5 5 5.00 100.00 0 0 B Kumar 6 2 2 1.00 50.00 0 0 Mohammed Shami 4 2 1 0.66 33.33 0 0 JJ Bumrah 9 1 1* - 100.00 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav 7 1 1* - 50.00 0 0 On mobile phone, scroll across to see full table