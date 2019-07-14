Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders will have a new coaching staff for the upcoming season after they parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich.

Kallis was been part of the IPL franchisee for nine years – first as a player and then as head coach – while Katich had joined the coaching staff in 2015. The franchisee is yet to name their replacement, cricbuzz.com reported on Sunday.

However, the website quoted KKR CEO Venky Mysore saying the South African all-rounder could be associated with the franchisee in some capacity in the future. “Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Riders brand as a global brand.”

KKR reached the play-offs of three consecutive seasons under Kallis and Katich but finished fifth in the 2019 edition.

“After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it’s time to explore new opportunities,” Kallis was quoted as saying by the website.