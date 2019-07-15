The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ended in the most dramatic fashion on Sunday as England edged out New Zealand to claim their very first title. The edge of the seat thriller at Lord’s marked the end of a six-week long tournament that saw some truly incredible performances from the ten teams that participated.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson may have suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final but he can be proud of his form with the bat right through the marquee 50-over event. India’s Rohit Sharma, too, had a sensational run with the bat as he scored a record five centuries.
Among the bowlers, Australia’s Mitchell Starc finished a second consecutive World Cup as the leading wicket-taker. While New New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme had the best economy-rate at the end of the tournament.
As far as all-rounders are concerned, it was Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan who stood out once again. The veteran had a great run with both bat and ball and made a strong case to earn the player of the tournament award.
As the dust settles on a memorable World Cup, now’s a good time to take stock of the standout performances.
Here are all the key facts from World Cup 2019:
- England have won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time, they are the sixth different team to win the tournament. The others being West Indies, India, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka (the last team to win the tournament for the first time was back in 1996).
- New Zealand have appeared in more ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups without winning it than any other side (12 editions); they are the third side to finish as runners up in back-to-back editions (England 1987, 1992 and Sri Lanka 2007, 2011).
- Kane Williamson has scored more runs (578) at this tournament than any other player has managed in an edition of the World Cup for New Zealand. Joe Root has set the same record for England (556 runs).
- Eoin Morgan (England captain) struck more sixes (22) at the tournament than any other player, only Chris Gayle (26 in 2015) has ever hit more in an edition of the World Cup.
- Seven players scored 500-plus runs at this World Cup, previously just eight players had achieved this in an edition of the tournament. Jonny Bairstow was the seventh man to enter the 500-club on Sunday.
- Ross Taylor (1,002) became the second man after Stephen Fleming (1,075) to score 1,000 World Cup runs for New Zealand; Virat Kohli (1,030), Shakib al Hasan (1,146) and Chris Gayle (1,186) all reached this milestone during the tournament also.
- Colin de Grandhomme finished the World Cup with a bowling economy rate of 4.15, the best of any of the 48 bowlers to bowl 40-plus overs in the tournament.
- Rohit Sharma notched up five centuries in the tournament, the most ever recorded in an edition of the tournament.
- Sachin Tendulkar’s record stands intact as Sharma’s tally of 648 runs is the third most ever in a ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (Tendulkar 673 in 2003, Hayden 659 in 2007). David Warner finished just one run behind, at 647 runs.
- Mitchell Starc finished the World Cup as the leading wicket taker for the second time in a row (2015: 22 wickets, joint-most with Trent Boult). His tally of 27 in 2019 is the most ever recorded in an edition of the tournament. Overall he has moved up to joint fifth on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup wicket-takers list (49).
- Shakib Al Hasan recorded seven scores of 50-plus at World Cup 2019, only Sachin Tendulkar (7 in 2003) has achieved this before in an edition of the tournament.
- Shakib also became the first ever player to register 500 runs and 10 wickets in a single edition of the World Cup.
- England pacer Jofra Archer bowled more dot balls (371) than any other bowler at World Cup 2019, second on this list is New Zealand’s Trent Boult (351, Pat Cummins 323).
- Ben Stokes (England) was not hit for a six in the tournament, the only one of 59 bowlers to bowl 30-plus overs in this edition of the tournament to not be hit for a maximum.
- Both Jofra Archer (20) and Mark Wood (18) have taken more wickets at World Cup 2019 than any England bowler had ever taken in an edition of the tournament previously (Ian Botham 16 in 1992).
- Joe Root took 13 catches at World Cup 2019, the most ever recorded by a fielder (excluding wicket-keepers) in an edition of the tournament (Ricky Ponting 11 in 2003).
- New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham recorded 21 fielding dismissals during World Cup 2019, equalling the most ever in an edition of the tournament (Adam Gilchrist 21 in 2003).