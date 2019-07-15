The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ended in the most dramatic fashion on Sunday as England edged out New Zealand to claim their very first title. The edge of the seat thriller at Lord’s marked the end of a six-week long tournament that saw some truly incredible performances from the ten teams that participated.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson may have suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final but he can be proud of his form with the bat right through the marquee 50-over event. India’s Rohit Sharma, too, had a sensational run with the bat as he scored a record five centuries.

World Cup: Even in a heart-breaking loss, Williamson shows why he is the best cricket has to offer

Among the bowlers, Australia’s Mitchell Starc finished a second consecutive World Cup as the leading wicket-taker. While New New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme had the best economy-rate at the end of the tournament.

As far as all-rounders are concerned, it was Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan who stood out once again. The veteran had a great run with both bat and ball and made a strong case to earn the player of the tournament award.

Luck by chance: England’s triumph is a nod to hard work, talent and the great uncontrollable

As the dust settles on a memorable World Cup, now’s a good time to take stock of the standout performances.

Here are all the key facts from World Cup 2019: