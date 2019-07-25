Arsenal announced the season-long loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos as well as the capture of young French defender William Saliba on Thursday.

Ceballos, the 22-year-old Spain international, who made 23 La Liga appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, helped Spain’s Under-21s to European glory last month.

“We’re excited to see Dani join us,” Emery said. “He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.”

Ceballos reportedly had other options, including offers from rival Premier League clubs, but he said the lure of playing for Emery made up his mind.

“The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club,” Ceballos told Arsenal’s official website.

“He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.”

Ceballos is Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in Brazil.

So why did you choose Arsenal, Dani?



"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start. I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal."



🇪🇸 #HolaDani pic.twitter.com/BQp2TLMsOF — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 25, 2019

The club also confirmed the arrival of French defender William Saliba from Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne on a long-term contract but the youngster will spend a season back on loan at Saint-Etienne before joining the Premier League club’s squad next summer.

Head coach Unai Emery said, “We’re delighted William is joining us. Many teams wanted him but he decided he wanted to come to us and be part of our future. He will stay in France next season for more experience and then we look forward to him joining our group.”