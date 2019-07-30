Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said he ‘respectfully disagreed’ with Sunil Gavaskar’s critical observations on India captain Virat Kohli and the selection committee.

In his column, batting great Gavaskar had questioned the process of continuing with Kohli as the captain of the side without a review meeting, which is the norm. The former India captain also said that those part of the MSK Prasad-led selection panel appeared to be “lame ducks” and lacked in stature to work with the team management.

Entering the World Cup as one of the overwhelming favourites, India’s campaign ended in the semi-finals with a loss to New Zealand. India, though, won seven of their nine matches. Manjrekar, now a commentator, also pointed to that stat.

“Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar sir with his views on Indian selectors and Virat being retained as captain. No, India did not put in a ‘much below par World Cup performance’, they won seven lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Kohli will now lead the Indian team in a three-match T20I, three-match ODI and a two-match Test series in Florida and the West Indies.

In his column, Gavaskar had questioned why Kohli was an automatic choice for captaincy following the team’s exit in the World Cup, saying that the selection committee should have reviewed his leadership and the team’s performance.

Gavaskar said it was the selectors’ duty to call a review meeting before picking the squads for the West Indies tour, and hoped the next panel will have players of stature who will “not be bullied” by the team management.

During the World Cup, Sanjay Manjrekar himself was subjected to criticism for his ‘bits and pieces’ comment on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The remark did not go down well with Jadeja and he tweeted a strongly-worded reply to Manjrekar. The commentator had duly apologised to him on air.