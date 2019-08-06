Former England captain Wayne Rooney is to leave Washington-based DC United after agreeing a deal to become player-coach of English Championship side Derby County, the clubs announced on Tuesday.

“Following the conclusion of the 2019 MLS season, star forward Wayne Rooney will be departing the club to continue his career in England in order to be closer to family,” DC United said in a statement.

“It was announced today that, with the consent of DC United, Rooney completed negotiations to become a player-coach for Derby County in the English Championship in 2020.”

Derby said in a statement the club were “delighted to announce that England’s record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney will join the club from January 2020”.

Reports of Derby’s interest in the former Manchester United star emerged shortly before the side, under new boss Phillip Cocu, opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield on Monday.