Having seen one of the all-time best batting efforts from close quarters, Australia head coach Justin Langer recently said it’s credit to Steve Smith that he began his career as a spinner and has now transformed into the best batsman in the world.

“Let’s face it; when he (Smith) first came in, leg-spinner, unorthodox... (everyone thought) ‘I’m not sure this kid’s going to make it’. Then he goes away (and decides) ‘I don’t want to be a leg-spinner; I want to be the best batsman in the world’.

“Then he transforms himself and he is the best batsman in the world with Virat. It’s a great credit to him,” Langer said.

That’s not just a bold claim to make: on the basis of numbers, it’s the right one too.

In red-ball cricket, Smith is peerless at the moment. With Test cricket witnessing more results and shorter matches in the last few years, Smith is staking a strong claim to not just be the best long-format batsman of this generation but one of the greatest of all time.

Returning to international cricket after serving one-year ban for the infamous ball-tampering episode in South Africa, Smith struck twin centuries – 144 in first innings and 142 in second – to help his side register a thumping 251-run win against England on Monday. The two centuries were a study in contrasts: the first one, backs-to-the-wall to take his side from 122/8 to a tremendous 284 that proved to be the turning point; while the second, an aggressive, positive innings that helped his side declare and pile the pressure on England.

Australian tons in both innings of Ashes Test Player Scores Venue Year Warren Bardsley 136 and 130 The Oval 1909 Arthur Morris 122 and 124 no Adelaide 1946/47 Steve Waugh 108 and 116 Manchester 1997 Matthew Hayden 197 and 103 Brisbane 2002/03 Steve Smith 144 and 142 Birmingham 2019

Despite missing a whole year of international cricket, Smith overtook India’s Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday to grab the No 3 spot in the ICC rankings after his stunning show of resilience and class at Edgbaston.

Smith, playing his first Test series after returning from a one-year ban for ball-tampering, gained a rung to reach the third position in the latest list for batsmen, which continues to be led by India captain Virat Kohli.

“I said during the summer that Virat Kohli is the best player I have ever seen but that (Smith’s knocks) is just another level,” the coach said.

Kohli currently leads the ICC Test rankings, while Smith has moved up to third with his latest performance.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the numbers that show why Smith is just at a different level in Test cricket currently:

Steve Smith now becomes the 22nd batsman to make 25 or more Test 100s.

Fewest innings to reach 25th Test 100

68 - Don Bradman🇦🇺

119 - Steve Smith 🇦🇺

127 - Virat Kohli 🇮🇳

130 - Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳

138 - Sunil Gavaskar 🇮🇳

Smith has played 17 Tests fewer than Joe Root in the last five years but is only second in the leading run-scorers list.

Smith has played 17 Tests fewer than Joe Root in the last five years but is only second in the leading run-scorers list.

Most runs in Tests since 01 Aug '14 Player Matches Innings Runs Centuries Joe Root (ENG) 62 113 5297 12 Steve Smith (AUS) 45 81 5124 21 Virat Kohli (INDIA) 50 84 4791 19 Alastair Cook (ENG) 54 99 4145 8 David Warner (AUS) 45 83 3906 13

There is a reason Smith’s name comes up along with Sir Don Bradman’s when talking about Test stats these days, as the table below shows.

Best average in Tests since 01 Aug '14 Player Innings Runs Ave Steve Smith 81 5124 74.26 Kane Williamson 65 3762 67.17 Adam Voges 31 1485 61.87 Virat Kohli 84 4791 59.88 Younis Khan 55 2700 54.00 Minimum 20 innings

Among the 10 leading run-getters in Test cricket in the last five years, no one faces more balls per innings than Steve Smith. Cheteshwar Pujara and Azhar Ali, two of the more conservative batsmen in modern cricket, follow Smith. But the Australia backs that up with the best frequency of scoring centuries. Smith has a phenomenal frequency of a century ever 3.9 innings in Tests in the last 5 years, followed by Kohli (4.4).

Since August 01 Aug 2014 Player Innings Centuries 50-plus scores Balls faced per innings No of inns per 50-plus scores No of inns per centuries Steve Smith 81 21 39 110.7 2.1 3.9 Virat Kohli 84 19 30 94.4 2.8 4.4 Kane Williamson 65 13 30 97.8 2.2 5.0 Cheteshwar Pujara 76 12 27 105.6 2.8 6.3 David Warner 83 13 30 62.6 2.8 6.4 Azhar Ali 79 10 26 103.1 3.0 7.9 Joe Root 113 12 48 78.6 2.4 9.4 Dimuth Karunaratne 92 8 26 75.9 3.5 11.5 Alastair Cook 99 8 28 88.9 3.5 12.4 Jonny Bairstow 89 6 22 63.7 4.0 14.8 *Most frequent century-scorers among the top 10 run-getters in Tests

Right, then. Let’s get down to some direct comparisons between these two modern greats. At this stage of their careers, both Smith and Kohli have scored 25 centuries which gives us a decent platform to see where the two stand in their respective journeys to reach the pinnacle of Test cricket.

Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli: A comparison Parameter Virat Kohli Steve Smith Innings batted (Matches) 131 (77) 119 (65) Runs scored 6613 6485 Average 53.76 62.96 Average as captain 62.70 70.36 Home average / away average 64.68 / 46.77 77.25 / 56.74 Centuries 25 25 Centuries as captain 18 out 25 15 out of 25 Innings taken per 50-plus score 2.91 2.42 Innings taken per century 5.24 4.76 Centuries in winning cause 11 out of 25 (44%) 17 out of 25 (68%) Conversion rate of 50 to 100s 55.56% 51.02%

In the table above, a few things stand out. Kohli’s conversion rate is superior to Smith’s: if the Indian captain gets to 50, he reaches a 100 more often than Smith. But the Aussie star scores a stunning 68% of his centuries in a match-winning cause. They both roughly score a century every five innings. And their records as captain are better than their overall career numbers: signs that both of them thrive under pressure.

Let’s see how the duo stack up against each other in various countries:

Steve Smith's Test record by country Matches (Innings) Runs Highest score Average 100s 50s in Australia 29 (50) 3090 239 77.25 13 10 in Bangladesh 2 (4) 119 58 29.75 0 1 in England 13 (35) 1239 215 51.62 5 4 in India 6 (12) 660 178* 60 3 1 in New Zealand 2 (3) 262 138 131 1 2 in South Africa 6 (11) 411 100 41.1 1 2 in Sri Lanka 3 (6) 247 119 41.16 1 1 in U.A.E. 2 (4) 174 97 43.5 0 2 in West Indies 2 (4) 283 199 141.5 1 1

Virat Kohli's Test record by country Matches (Innings) Runs Highest score Average 100s 50s in Australia 12 (23) 1274 169 55.39 6 3 in Bangladesh 1 (1) 14 14 14 0 0 in England 10 (20) 727 149 36.35 2 3 in India 34 (54) 3105 243 64.68 11 10 in New Zealand 2 (4) 214 105* 71.33 1 1 in South Africa 5 (10) 558 153 55.8 2 2 in Sri Lanka 6 (10) 394 103* 43.77 2 1 in West Indies 7 (9) 327 200 36.33 1 0

The above tables also show that the two stars have below par averages only in Bangladesh where they have played just a game or two. Kohli’s numbers in England have improved significantly after his statement tour in the summer of 2018 while Smith averages above 40 in every country he has played Test cricket except Bangladesh.

Finally, let’s take a look at how Smith shines when Australia wins more often than anyone but Kane Williamson for New Zealand since the turn of the 21st century. Pujara features at 8th in this list and Kohli is 36th.

50-plus scores in winning causes since 2000 Player Matches (Innings) Average 100s 50+ Innings per 50-plus score in winning cause Kane Williamson 29 (49) 75.85 12 27 1.81 Steve Smith 33 (57) 84.95 17 31 1.84 Misbah-ul-Haq 29 (48) 63.1 7 24 2.00 Inzamam-ul-Haq 26 (40) 83.87 11 20 2.00 Kumar Sangakkara 54 (84) 71.69 19 39 2.15 AB de Villiers 57 (83) 63.43 16 38 2.18 Gary Kirsten 23 (35) 59.59 6 16 2.19 Joe Root 35 (60) 64.07 13 27 2.22 Cheteshwar Pujara 38 (63) 62.6 12 28 2.25 Mohammad Yousuf 29 (46) 65.79 8 20 2.30 Minimum 20 innings played

Let’s leave the final word to Langer.

“You have in different teams, different eras, great players but for someone like Smudge (Smith), who is averaging over 60 and the way he played in this innings with all the pressure and everything that is on him, it was not only great skill but enormous character, enormous courage, very brave, unbelievable concentration, unbelievable physical stamina, unbelievable mental stamina, all traits of great players,” he had said.

All those traits are present in Kohli as well but, when it comes to red-ball cricket, the Australian Wall is just a bit more sturdy at the moment.

All stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru