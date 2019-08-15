Indian cricket team batsman Shreyas Iyer said he loved batting in tough situations when the dressing room is “nervous” after captain Virat Kohli praised his performances during the One-Day International series against West Indies.

The 24-year-old played a big role in India’s 2-0 win in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Iyer gave able support to captain Virat Kohli who excelled as usual with back back-to-centuries.

Kohli and Iyer had partnerships of 125 and 120 in the second and third ODIs under tricky situations respectively.

In the third ODI on Wednesday, Iyer came out to bat when India were at a spot of bother at 91 for 3 in the 13th over while chasing a revised target of 255 from 35 overs. But his counter-attacking knock of 65 from 41 balls took the pressure off Kohli, who remained not out on 114, and changed the complexion of the game.

“I am very happy. I want to come out to bat in this kind of tough situation when everybody in the dressing room is nervous. I love it because the (complexion of the) match can change and anything can happen in the team. It’s very much fun,” Iyer told Yuzvendra Chahal in an interview by BCCI.

Iyer hit five sixes during his 41-ball knock, two each off the bowling of Roston Chase and Fabian Allen and one off Carlos Brathwaite, and he joked he was taking “revenge” of Chahal being hit for maximum runs by Nicholas Pooran during the West Indies innings.

“I have to take revenge of our bowler being hit. He (Pooran) is a fine batsman but since Chahal has been hit I am angry and so will have to take the revenge,” Iyer joked.

During the post-match press conference, Kohli said Iyer could be a regular feature in middle order if he continues taking responsibility like he did during the ODI series.

“He (Iyer) was not intimidated at all, he was very confident, very sure of his game. At no stage he looked like getting out. He has suddenly presented a role for himself, playing according to the situation. Hopefully he keeps performing like this for the team ... he can be a strong contender and a regular feature in the middle order,” Kohli said.

