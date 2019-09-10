India’s Brijesh Yadav (81kg) defeated Poland’s Mateusz Goinski by a unanimous 5-0 verdict on Tuesday to move to the second round of the men’s Boxing World Championships in Yekaterinberg, Russia.

Yadav was slow to get off the blocks and Goinksi, showing good footwork and intelligent ring coverage in the early stages, launched a series of attacks on his tentative opponent. Yadav was unable to launch an attack of note in the first round but looked a different boxer after the break.

Goinski’s high-risk approach, leaving his guard open, proved costly and Yadav pounced at the chance. The Rajasthan boxer was uncompromising with his left hooks and short arm-jabs, leaving the Pole backpedding.

Goinski ran out of steam in the final round and a ferocious left hook from Yadav saw the referee go for a standing count in the final stages. Goinski had also suffered a cut on his forehead in the second round.

Yadav faces Turkey’s Bayram Malkan in the second round.