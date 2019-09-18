India’s ace grappler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday pinned two-time medallist Maria Prevolaraki to win bronze in the 53kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Nursultan.

Vinesh also downed Rio Olympic medallist Sofia Mattsson and world number one Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on her way to the podium.

If her 0-7 defeat against Japanese Mayu Mukaida is put aside, Vinesh conceded just three points in her other four bouts.

In the bronze medal match, Phogat produced one moment of undoubted brilliance with a fall by pinning her Greek opponent Maria Prevolaraki to win her first world championship medal.

After the first period, Maria led 1-0 with the passivity point given against the Indian. Prevolaraki also had a gash on her face and was bleeding. She wrestled with a bandage through the bout. She displayed solid defensive skills but the big move from Phogat proved to be too good.

Watch Vinesh Phogat’s full bout that earned her the bronze medal: