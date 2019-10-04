All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest Indian to pick up 200 wickets in Test cricket during the opening match against South Africa in Vishakapatnam.

On a day when South Africa fought back in style to exorcise the demons of crumbling on turning pitches during their last tour, R Ashwin (with his 27th five-wicket haul) and Jadeja kept India ahead in the match by 117 runs with crucial late breakthroughs.

Jadeja achieved the feat when he dismissed centurion Dean Elgar (160) during South Africa’s first innings on the third day, in reply to India’s 502 for 7 declared.

Jadeja took 44 Tests to reach the milestone and is now only behind off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who needed 37 matches to enter the 200-wicket club.

Former India spinners Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble needed 46 and 47 matches respectively to reach the milestone.

Jadeja is also the fastest left-arm bowler to achieve the feat ahead of Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath (47 matches) and Australia’s Mitchell Johnson (49).

Most wickets for India in Tests Player Matches / Innings Wickets Average Economy Strike-rate 5-fors 10-fors Anil Kumble 132 / 236 619 29.65 2.69 65.9 35 8 Kapil Dev 131 / 227 434 29.64 2.78 63.9 23 2 Harbhajan Singh 103 / 190 417 32.46 2.84 68.5 25 5 R Ashwin 66* / 123 345 25.54 2.84 53.8 26 7 Zaheer Khan 92 / 165 311 32.94 3.27 60.4 11 1 Ishant Sharma 93* / 166 279 33.45 3.18 63.0 9 1 Bishan Singh Bedi 67 / 118 266 28.71 2.14 80.3 14 1 BS Chandrasekhar 58 / 97 242 29.74 2.70 65.9 16 2 Javagal Srinath 67 / 121 236 30.49 2.85 64.0 10 1 Ravindra Jadeja 44* / 83 200 24.21 2.42 60.0 9 1 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Here are the other stats from the day:

Hundreds this series

Day 1: Rohit Sharma

Day 2: Mayank Agarwal

Day 3: Dean Elgar



There were just two hundreds in the entire 2015/16 series bw the two teams of which none came in the first three Tests.#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 4, 2019

Most 100s by batsmen who began their career with a pair (2 ducks) on Test debut:



20 - Graham Gooch

16 - Marvan Atapattu

12 - DEAN ELGAR

11 - Saeed Anwar

3 - Ken Rutherford

2 - Gulabrai Ramchand

1 - Chamara Silva, James Franklin#IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 4, 2019

Most runs in a day's play vs India in India



374 by WI Delhi 1974/75

366 by SL Mumbai BS 2009/10

362 by Aus Nagpur 2004/05

359 by WI Kanpur 1958/59

351 by SL Bengaluru 1993/94

346 by SA Vizag 2019/20 *#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 4, 2019

Times 3 of the 4 Test openers scored 120+ in the 1st & 2nd innings of a Test: -



IND v SA, Vizag 2019👈

NZ v BAN, Hamilton 2019

ENG v SA, Edgbaston 2003

SA v PAK, Cape Town 2003



- SA🇿🇦 involved in 3 of the 4 Tests

- First instance in Asia#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA #SAvIND — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 4, 2019

7 - Dean Elgar has scored more Test centuries than any other opener since the start of 2017 (7). Proven. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/mcpi3nCDw9 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 4, 2019

A rare drop from Saha with Elgar on 74 in the 46th over proving extremely costly. In Tests since 2017, Saha has a catch efficiency of 93.7% with only three drops. Of all keepers to have taken 15+ catches in the timeline, only Sarfraz (94.1%) has a better success rate. #INDvSA — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 4, 2019

Fewest Tests to 200 wkts among left-armers



44 Ravindra Jadeja

47 Rangana Herath

49 Mitchell Johnson

50 Mitchell Starc

51 BS Bedi/ Wasim Akram#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 4, 2019

Fastest Indians to 200 Test wickets:



36 - Ashwin

44 - JADEJA

46 - Harbhajan

47 - Kumble

48 - Chandrasekhar#IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 4, 2019

Matches to 200 Test wickets:

33 YasirShah

36 CGrimmett

37 RAshwin

38 WaqarYounis, DLillee

39 DSteyn

41 IBotham, SMacGill

42 SWarne, MMarshall, ADonald, Murali

44 ABedser, JGarner, Rhadlee, RJadeja — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) October 4, 2019

Quin-TON you beauty!



- 2nd SA 'keeper to score a Test 100 in Asia



Here's a 1-2-3-4-5 for QdK!



- 1st Test 100 v IND

- 2nd Test 100 in 2019

- 3rd Test ton under Faf's captaincy

- 4th Test ton in SA's first inns of a Test

- 5th Test 100 overall#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 4, 2019

South African keepers to score a ton in Asia in Tests:



AB de Villiers v Pakistan, Dubai, 2013

Quinton de Kock v India, Vizag, 2019*#INDvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 4, 2019

Two players reaching 100 with a six in the same Test innings:

R Ponting/S Waugh Aus v Pak Sharjah 2002

D Elgar/Q de Kock SA v Ind Visakhapatnam 2019 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) October 4, 2019

.@ashwinravi99 gets his 27th Test 5-fer!



- His 5th vs SA

- 78% of his Test 5-fers have come in IND (21/27)

- His 1st Test 5-fer since 2017

- His 3rd most expensive Test 5-fer

- 1st time he's dismissed Philander in Tests

- 53rd Test 🦆 he's effected#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 4, 2019

(With PTI inputs)