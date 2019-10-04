All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest Indian to pick up 200 wickets in Test cricket during the opening match against South Africa in Vishakapatnam.
On a day when South Africa fought back in style to exorcise the demons of crumbling on turning pitches during their last tour, R Ashwin (with his 27th five-wicket haul) and Jadeja kept India ahead in the match by 117 runs with crucial late breakthroughs.
Jadeja achieved the feat when he dismissed centurion Dean Elgar (160) during South Africa’s first innings on the third day, in reply to India’s 502 for 7 declared.
Jadeja took 44 Tests to reach the milestone and is now only behind off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who needed 37 matches to enter the 200-wicket club.
Former India spinners Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble needed 46 and 47 matches respectively to reach the milestone.
Jadeja is also the fastest left-arm bowler to achieve the feat ahead of Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath (47 matches) and Australia’s Mitchell Johnson (49).
Most wickets for India in Tests
|Player
|Matches / Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Strike-rate
|5-fors
|10-fors
|Anil Kumble
|132 / 236
|619
|29.65
|2.69
|65.9
|35
|8
|Kapil Dev
|131 / 227
|434
|29.64
|2.78
|63.9
|23
|2
|Harbhajan Singh
|103 / 190
|417
|32.46
|2.84
|68.5
|25
|5
|R Ashwin
|66* / 123
|345
|25.54
|2.84
|53.8
|26
|7
|Zaheer Khan
|92 / 165
|311
|32.94
|3.27
|60.4
|11
|1
|Ishant Sharma
|93* / 166
|279
|33.45
|3.18
|63.0
|9
|1
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|67 / 118
|266
|28.71
|2.14
|80.3
|14
|1
|BS Chandrasekhar
|58 / 97
|242
|29.74
|2.70
|65.9
|16
|2
|Javagal Srinath
|67 / 121
|236
|30.49
|2.85
|64.0
|10
|1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|44* / 83
|200
|24.21
|2.42
|60.0
|9
|1
Here are the other stats from the day:
(With PTI inputs)