It was another day that belonged to Rohit Sharma.
The man lived up to his nickname – The Hitman – on Saturday as he became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries in his first Test as an opener after he reached the three-figure mark for the second time in the ongoing series-opener against South Africa in Vishakapatnam.
Sharma, who had scored 176 in his first innings as a Test opener on day one of the match, made 127 off 149 balls on fourth day. India declared their second innings on 323/4 in the final session of day four with skipper Virat Kohli on 31 and Ajinkya Rahane on 27. Sharma put on 169 with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 81, to frustrate South Africa.
Here are all the statisical highlights from day four as Sharma kept the data folks busy:
- Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian to score a hundred in both innings of a Test and the second opening batsman. Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3 times), Rahul Dravid (2 times), Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have also made centuries in both innings of a Test.
- Sharma also broke the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 hits over the fence, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996. The 32-year-old stylish right-hander cleared the boundary six times in the first innings, while in the second essay his knock was laced with seven sixes.
- With his six-hitting spree, Sharma now holds the record for the most sixes in a match by an Indian in all three formats.
- Sharma was so busy setting records that he created a milestone even with his dismissal.
- And finally, Sharma’s blistering knock resulted in an unwanted record for Keshav Maharaj: most runs conceded by a South African in a Test match.