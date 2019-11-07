FC Goa picked up their second win of the 2019-’20 Indian Super League season and climbed to the top of the table after dishing out a clinical performance to beat Mumbai City FC 4-2 in a six-goal thriller at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

The visitors looked in control of proceedings after Lenny Rodrigues and Ferran Corominas had put them 2-0 up at the break. But quickfire strikes from Sarthak Golui and Souvik Chakrabati brought the home side back into the game only for Hugo Boumous and Carlos Pena to restore the advantage for Goa who ran out comfortable winners in the end.

The first big chance fell to Mumbai in the 13th minute after Raynier Fernandes picked up the ball from the midfield and played a defense-splitting pass to winger Bipin Singh who had his shot blocked by Pena.

Whenever Goa had the ball, Mumbai City players kept their shape and made them attack from the wide spaces. The visitors, however, continued to make inroads and were finally rewarded after the quarter mark.

Lenny Rodrigues controlled the corner from Brandon Fernandes with his right foot before firing past Amrinder in goal who failed to stop the shot despite getting a hand to it. Mumbai’s defence was all over the place as Goa sneaked into the lead.

Mumbai responded well after falling behind with wingers Diego Carlos and Bipin threatening Goa but failed to capitalise on the chances that came their way.

They were eventually made to pay for it as Sergio Lobera’s team scored a goal just before the break. Boumous rolled the ball for Seriton Fernandes in the box who played it on for Corominas, who kept his cool to score from a close range, his sixth goal in as many games against Mumbai.

Jorge Costa’s side returned with vigour and determination from the break and instantly pulled one back. Mohammed Larbi whipped a teasing cross from a corner at the far post and Golui timed his header to perfection to give Mumbai a lifeline.

Four minutes later, defender Souvik Chakrabati struck a sweet volley from outside the box to draw Mumbai City level much to the amazement of the home crowd.

However, their joy was short-lived as Goa regained their lead four minutes later when Murtada Fall’s header across the face of the Mumbai goal was tapped home by Boumous who clattered against the post in the process.

FC Goa were forced into making a substitution with Edu Bedia replacing the injured Boumous, who had to be stretched off.

The tempo of the game slowed down after Goa’s third goal prompting both managers to introduce fresh legs on to the field.

With 10 minutes to go on the clock, Goa had an opportunity to kill the game when substitute Manvir Singh linked-up well with Seriton on the right flank. However, the Indian striker dragged his shot wide across the face of goal, much to the relief of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Pena, though, made up for the miss by adding another goal at the death. Bedia pinged a swerving cross from a set-piece for his compatriot, who nicked it into the goal from an acute angle with a deft touch to beat Amrinder at his near post.

With their second defeat this season, Mumbai City remained fifth on the table. The Islanders have now conceded eight goals in two home games so far, leaving coach Costa with a lot to ponder during the international break.