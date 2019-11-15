On November 15, 1989, cricket changed forever. Sachin Tendulkar, 16 years old at the time, graced international cricket for the first time.
Although he made just fifteen runs on his international debut, Tendulkar impressed with his confidence against a Pakistani bowling attack featuring Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan.
Younis eventually got the better of Tendulkar to kickstart a great rivalry but not before Tendulkar had hit him for a boundary straight down the ground to give a glimpse of his ability.
Thirty years down the line, and six years after Tendulkar’s retirement, his international debut remains a fond memory for cricket fans around the world to revisit.
For those wanting to revisit the historic day, here’s a video of the highlights of the India-Pakistan Test match in Karachi where Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut.
Note: For Sachin’s innings, start watching from 44:50.