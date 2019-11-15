On November 15, 1989, cricket changed forever. Sachin Tendulkar, 16 years old at the time, graced international cricket for the first time.

Although he made just fifteen runs on his international debut, Tendulkar impressed with his confidence against a Pakistani bowling attack featuring Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan.

Younis eventually got the better of Tendulkar to kickstart a great rivalry but not before Tendulkar had hit him for a boundary straight down the ground to give a glimpse of his ability.

Thirty years down the line, and six years after Tendulkar’s retirement, his international debut remains a fond memory for cricket fans around the world to revisit.

I have seen you batting from close quarters since you were 11.

It has been an honour to bat along with you for School, Mumbai and India! @sachin_rt, you are an inspiration to one and all! #SachinDebutDay pic.twitter.com/aIm9IZ0qlk — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) November 15, 2019

#SachinNahiHotaToh no one would cue up to take this iconic pic the last time he came out to bat!



30th anniversary of @sachin_rt 's debut! pic.twitter.com/LGPySPRTQN — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 15, 2019

30 Years ago someone came and changed the whole look of Cricket. 6 years ago he retired but believe me whenever anyone hit a straight drive, I miss him.

We can't describe him even in a whole book.

If Cricket is our religion, then SACHIN TENDULKAR is our God.#30YearsOfSachinism pic.twitter.com/RL2bJorgyf — Aryan Khanna (@Ro45Shah) November 14, 2019

For those wanting to revisit the historic day, here’s a video of the highlights of the India-Pakistan Test match in Karachi where Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut.

Note: For Sachin’s innings, start watching from 44:50.