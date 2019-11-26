Indian youngster Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and world No 1 women’s singles player Tai Tzu Ying were the headline-grabbers in the first auction session on Tuesday for the fifth season of Premier Badminton League.

Doubles player Satwiksairaj has had a great season in the international circuit and expectedly, was a player in high demand. Starting with a base price of Rs 25 lakh, plenty of teams bid for his services before Chennai Superstarz bought him for Rs 62 lakh.

Interestingly, Chennai also went for doubles player Manu Attri while also retaining Sumeeth Reddy earlier: Attri and Sumeeth are regular partners on the circuit, and the addition of Satwik bolstered their doubles squad. They also roped in highly-rated doubles player Gabby Adcock while her partner on and off the court Chris Adcock moved to Pune 7 Aces.

Chennai were the busiest franchise but the biggest bid of the day came from Pune and defending champions Bengaluru Raptors, who raised the bar up to Rs 77 lakhs (the maximum amount for a player) for Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu. Raptors, who will be without the services of former world No 1 Srikanth Kidambi, were the lucky team to have the services of Tai Tzu after a draw of lots.

Earlier, Hyderabad Hunters had retained PV Sindhu for 77 lakhs. Other retained players include B Sai Praneeth for Bengaluru Raptors, B Sumeeth Reddy for Chennai Super Starz, Beiwen Zhang for Awadhe Warriors and Kim Gi Jung for Mumbai Rockets.

The PBL, organised by Badminton Association of India and conducted by Sportzlive, will be held from January 20 to February 9, 2020.

While each franchise will have a purse of 2 crore, the maximum amount that can be spent on one player will be Rs 77 Lakh. The teams can have a maximum of six foreign players and a minimum of three female shuttlers in a squad of not more than 11.

(More details to follow)

(You can follow updates of the auction here)

Retained players:

Awadhe Warriors – Beiwen Zhang – 39 lakhs

Bengaluru Raptors – B Sai Praneeth – 32 lakhs

Chennai Super Starz – B Sumeeth Reddy – 11 lakhs

Hyderabad Hunters – PV Sindhu – 77 lakhs

Mumbai Rockets – Kim Gi Jung – 45 lakhs

North Eastern Warriors – None