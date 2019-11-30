Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC parted ways with coach John Grgeory after a dismal run for the former champions in the ongoing season.

The announcement came early Saturday morning after a late draw against Odisha FC on Thursday. The 2018 champions are currently placed eighth in the ten-team table with five points and just one win.

“The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours,” Chennaiyin FC co-owners said in a joint statement.

“This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club,” they added.

After winning the 2018 season, the had finished last in 2018-’19 season and failed to qualify from the group stages of the AFC Cup. They showed faith in Gregory and he was given a one-year contract extension even after.

Club Statement: Chennaiyin FC part ways with John Gregoryhttps://t.co/V3p2MTrAes — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 29, 2019

Earlier this month, Gregory had all but announced his intention to quit following their lackluster loss to Bengaluru FC.

“It is about time I sit down with the owner and had a talk. She has been supportive throughout but we can’t continue like this,” Gregory told the media after his side’s 0-3 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC at Sree Kanteerava before the international break.

“We still have 14 games to play for in the ISL after the break but I don’t see us picking up many points in the current scenario. Something needs to be done. I have carried this club on my shoulders for the last two years. It’s not easy.

“This is the worst I have felt in the last two years. I have tried my best, but the club comes first,” the former Aston Villa manager had said.

However, Chennaiyin registered a dramatic 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC to end their goal drought in the tournament and get their first win just earlier this week. That should have sparked some change but the fact that they drew a game they could have won in the 82nd minute seems to have been the last straw.

The club has not announced a replacement as yet.