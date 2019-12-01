Defending champions Indian kho kho team began its campaign on winning note in the 13th South Asian Games as they beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 13 points in the opening match in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday.

Balasaheb Pokarde-led side will now play two matches on Monday. In the morning they will take on hosts Nepal and will later face Bangladesh, who won silver medal in the last South Asian Games in 2016, in their third game on Monday. “This is a good start for us. We are expecting a good game against Bangladesh tomorrow. We are looking forward to defend the title,” Pokarde said after the match.

India will look to make their way into the semi-final which is scheduled to play on Tuesday, followed by the final on Wednesday. Kho kho was included in the South Asian Games for the first time in 2016. India are aiming to continue their dominance and win second consecutive gold medal at the South Asian Games.