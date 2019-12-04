Sri Lanka are planning a complete revamp of their men’s cricket coaching set up with veteran South African Mickey Arthur is set to take over as the new national head coach.

He will replace current coach Chandika Hathurusingha on a two-year contract, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. The new appointments include Grant Flower as batting coach, David Saker as bowling coach, and Shane McDermott as fielding coach, continued the report. Flower will only be part of the limited-overs set-up.

“They will all be joining on two-year contracts,” Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley De Silva was quoted as saying.

The 51-year-old Arthur, who has served as South Africa, Australia Pakistan’s national coach in recent years, will be Sri Lanka’s 11th coach in the last eight years.

His first assignment will be a tour of Pakistan later this month, a national team he coached till earlier this year. Pakistan had sacked Arthur earlier this year after a string of below-par performances, including an early exit from the World Cup in England.

Flower was until recently head coach of Bangladesh Premier League side Rangpur Rangers, while Saker, who has been involved with the likes of England and Australia, was bowling coach of USA.