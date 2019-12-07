Satyawart Kadian defeated Pakistan’s Tabiyar Khan to clinch gold medal in the 97 kg weight ctegory at the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday.

Apart from Kadian, Sumit Malik, Gurshanpreet Kaur and Sarita Mor also finished at the top of the podium as India bagged four gold medals on second day. India so far have won eight gold medals, including four on the first day, with the wrestling event starting on December 6.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kadian lived up to the expectations as he showcased excellent skills during his 10-1 victory against Khan.

Starting aggressively, Kadian scored six consecutive points in the first minute of the bout and built pressure on his opponent.

Another highlight of the day was Punjab’s Gursharanpreet. Playing her first international competition after seven years, the current national champion registered a convincing 10-0 win over her opponent in the women’s 76 kg category.

Malik (men’s freestyle 125 kg) and Mor (women’s 57 kg) finished at the top of the podium following their comfortable 8-2 and 10-1 wins respectively in the final round.

On day one, Sheetal Tomar (50 kg), Pinki (57 kg), Amit Dahiya (65 kg) and Rahul Kumar (57 kg) had already won gold medals for India.