Sweden maintained their winning streak in three nation U-17 football tournament after beating Thailand 3-1 in Mumbai on Sunday.

Marwa Said (26th minute and 90+4) and Monica Bah (70th) scored for Sweden, while Khwanjira Wong (65rd) scored on a penalty for Thailand. Courtesy the win, Sweden booked a place in the final. They had defeated hosts India 3-0 in the lung-opener on Friday.

In the opening four minutes, Thailand earned two free-kicks, but failed to score. On the second free kick, Kanchuda Phona shot way wide of the post. In the 9th minute, after taking a solo-run, Swedish striker Johanne Maria Renmark shot from edge of the box, but it was safely blocked by the opposition custodian.

In the 20th minute, Thailands Kanchuda Phona shot wide on a free-kick as the two teams were still searching for the first goal. However, Sweden opened their account in the 26th minute after striker Marwa Said netted the ball into the right corner of the goal.

In a set-piece, Evelina Jovanka Duljan stuck a corner kick and Said took the shot on a rebound and unleashed into the goal. Said earned a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

At the half way mark, Sweden led 1-0. After the change of ends, in the 55th minute came Thailand best chance.

Pluemjai Sontisawat took a shot from an open place, which hit the cross-bar and Khwanjira Wong unleashed a header on a rebound, but was saved by the keeper.

Thailand earned a spot-kick in the 63rd minute and Wong successful converted it to equalize.Their joy was short-lived as Bah, who came in as a substitute, doubled the lead.Bah beat her marker from the right flank, then again beat the centre-back before she slotted it home.

Said then extended the winning margin by scoring in the additional time.

Thailand plays India on Tuesday and the winner makes the final.In case of a draw, goal difference will be taken into account.