Senior India cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy were named as captains for the three-team Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy to be held from 4th to 11th of January, 2020 in Cuttack.

The tournament featuring India A, India B and Indi C will serve as one of the last auditions before BCCI make their final plans for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia from February.

The selection committee named 14 players each in all three squads.

Teenage sensation Shafali Verma features in the India C squad to be lead by Veda while good friends Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have been named in the India B squad. T20I captain Kaur will lead a strong India A side that features all-rounder Deepti Sharma, first-choice wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia and spinner Radha Yadav.

India A: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), Jasia Akhtar, Priya Puniya, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Meenu Mani, Radha Yadav, Bharati Fulmali

India B: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sushma Verma (WK), R Kalpana (WK), Vanitha V.R, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushri Dibyadarshini, T.P. Kanwar, Richa Ghosh

India C: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatiya, D. Hemlatha, Harleen Deol, Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, Madhuri Mehta