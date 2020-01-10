World champion PV Sindhu was no match for the guile and precision of world No 2 Tai Tzu Ying and was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday after losing the quarter-finals in straight games.

Sindhu, who came into the match with a head-to-head record reading 5-11 in her opponent’s favour, began strong and tried to take the attack to Tai. It looked like the ploy was working as she turned around a 6-3 deficit and twice managed to take a lead of more than one point.

But the faster conditions clearly suited Tai as she controlled the shuttle well and used deception to wriggle out of tight situations and won six of the last seven points to pocket the opening game.

The Taipei shuttler was in complete control in the second and raced to a 11-4 lead at the break. It was only after she had nine match points that Tai lowered her guard and Sindhu managed to save five match points thanks to a couple of unforced errors from Tai and a few quick winners from Sindhu.

However, any chances of a turn around looked remote as a lift from Sindhu sailed long to hand the match to Tai in 36 minutes.

The top seed will now face the winner of the match between third seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan and He Bingjiao of China.

India’s challenge in the competition will now rest on the shoulders of Saina Nehwal, who will take on former world champion Carolina Marin later in the day.