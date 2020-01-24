Six-time champion Roger Federer survived an epic five-set marathon to seal his 100th Australian Open win on Friday, fending off a huge challenge from John Millman.
The Swiss master was rattled by the all-guns-blazing Australian, but finally scraped past him 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/8) to stay alive in his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title.
He will now take on unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who eased past American Tommy Paul in straight sets, for a place in the last eight. “It was tough tonight, thank God it was a super breaker,” said the third seed, who looked out for the count when he was down 8-4 in the best-of-10 fifth set super tiebreaker.
“He played a great match – I can’t even speak any more. It came down to the wire. I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference. What a match.”
