Sarfaraz Khan followed up his triple-century last week to complete a double century against Himachal Pradesh at Dharamsala on Monday.

Sarfaraz came to the crease with the 41-time champions reeling at 16/3 after being sent into bat. As was the case against Uttar Pradesh, the 22-year-old joined hands with captain Aditya Tare to stitch an important stand for the fifth wicket.

Sarfaraz scored at a quick pace and completed his century just before the stroke of tea, where he was unbeaten on 132. The Mumbai batsman switched gears in the final session, going on a boundary-hitting spree, toying with the bowlers to complete his double in 199 balls.

Sarfaraz got good support from Shubham Ranjane, who came in at No 7. At the time of writing, he was unbeaten on 208 off 201 balls, laced with 29 fours and four sixes.