In Melbourne on Thursday at the Australian Open, tennis fans can look forward to the 50th edition of second-most prolific ATP rivalry in the Open Era – Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic. The pair enjoy one of world sport’s greatest rivalries, stretching back to 2006, making the meeting at the first Slam of 2020 the third decade they play each other at a Major.

From winning their first meeting to now, Djokovic leads the rivalry 26-23. At Grand Slams, this number tilts further in the Serb’s favour with a 10-6 advantage. The Serb, currently world No 2, has won every Grand Slam meeting between the two since Wimbledon 2012.

His record over Federer at the Grand Slams now also includes the classic Wimbledon final last year. In that memorable final, which will go down as one of the best Grand Slam matches of all times, the Swiss had two championship points and was one shot from victory. But Djokovic broke him and won the newly-introduced 12-point tiebreaker to capture his 16th Major.

Djokovic also leads Federer 19-18 in their hard-court matches, which includes three semi-final wins at Melbourne Park in 2008, 2011 and 2016.

It is the 20-time Grand Slam champion who won their latest clash at the ATP Finals in November, but given this is a best-of-five Grand Slam match and how Federer has been stretched to the limits by John Millman and Tennys Sandgren, Djokovic goes into their semi-final as clear favourite.

Incidentally, their last outdoor hardcourt match was an Australian Open semi-final as well, where Djokovic won 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in 2016.

Here’s a look at all the 49 matches they have played in the last 13 years.

Federer vs Djokovic, all matches Year Event Surface Round Winner Result 2019 ATP Finals Indoor Hard RR Roger Federer 64 63 2019 Wimbledon Outdoor Grass F Novak Djokovic 765 16 764 46 1312 2018 ATP Masters 1000 Paris Indoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 766 57 763 2018 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Outdoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 64 64 2016 Australian Open Outdoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 61 62 36 63 2015 ATP Finals Indoor Hard RR Roger Federer 75 62 2015 ATP Finals Indoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 63 64 2015 US Open Outdoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 64 57 64 64 2015 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Outdoor Hard F Roger Federer 761 63 2015 Wimbledon Outdoor Grass F Novak Djokovic 761 6710 64 63 2015 ATP Masters 1000 Rome Outdoor Clay F Novak Djokovic 64 63 2015 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Outdoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 63 675 62 2015 Dubai Outdoor Hard F Roger Federer 63 75 2014 ATP Finals Indoor Hard F Novak Djokovic W/O 2014 ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai Outdoor Hard SF Roger Federer 64 64 2014 Wimbledon Outdoor Grass F Novak Djokovic 677 64 764 57 64 2014 ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Outdoor Clay SF Roger Federer 75 62 2014 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Outdoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 36 63 763 2014 Dubai Outdoor Hard SF Roger Federer 36 63 62 2013 ATP Finals Indoor Hard RR Novak Djokovic 64 672 62 2013 ATP Masters 1000 Paris Indoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 46 63 62 2012 ATP Finals Indoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 766 75 2012 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Outdoor Hard F Roger Federer 60 767 2012 Wimbledon Outdoor Grass SF Roger Federer 63 36 64 63 2012 Roland Garros Outdoor Clay SF Novak Djokovic 64 75 63 2012 ATP Masters 1000 Rome Outdoor Clay SF Novak Djokovic 62 764 2011 US Open Outdoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 677 46 63 62 75 2011 Roland Garros Outdoor Clay SF Roger Federer 765 63 36 765 2011 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Outdoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 63 36 62 2011 Dubai Outdoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 63 63 2011 Australian Open Outdoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 763 75 64 2010 ATP Finals Indoor Hard SF Roger Federer 61 64 2010 Basel Indoor Hard F Roger Federer 64 36 61 2010 ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai Outdoor Hard SF Roger Federer 75 64 2010 US Open Outdoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 57 61 57 62 75 2010 ATP Masters 1000 Canada Outdoor Hard SF Roger Federer 61 36 75 2009 Basel Indoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 64 46 62 2009 US Open Outdoor Hard SF Roger Federer 763 75 75 2009 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Outdoor Hard F Roger Federer 61 75 2009 ATP Masters 1000 Rome Outdoor Clay SF Novak Djokovic 46 63 63 2009 ATP Masters 1000 Miami Outdoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 36 62 63 2008 US Open Outdoor Hard SF Roger Federer 63 57 75 62 2008 ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Outdoor Clay SF Roger Federer 63 32RET 2008 Australian Open Outdoor Hard SF Novak Djokovic 75 63 765 2007 US Open Outdoor Hard F Roger Federer 764 762 64 2007 ATP Masters 1000 Canada Outdoor Hard F Novak Djokovic 762 26 762 2007 Dubai Outdoor Hard QF Roger Federer 63 676 63 2007 Australian Open Outdoor Hard R16 Roger Federer 62 75 63 2006 SUI v. SCG WG POSwitzerland Indoor Hard RR Roger Federer 63 62 63 2006 ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Outdoor Clay R64 Roger Federer 63 26 63

But another factor to consider is the fact that Federer might be less than 100%, after being restricted because of an injury during his great escape in the quarter-final. The 38-year-old saved seven match points to beat Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3, after a rare medical timeout for a groin issue.

“I don’t know if you can call it an injury. It’s just pain and problems,” he said afterwards. “Good nights of sleep, doctors, physios. Hopefully we’ll find out that it’s actually nothing bad.”

Even before, Federer has lived dangerously at Melbourne, two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round. In fact, with 14 sets in his last three matches, the veteran as spent a total of 12 hours and 44 minutes on court, according to stats by the ATP World Tour site.

On the contrary, defending champion Djokovic has been in fine touch at Melbourne Park as he targets a record eighth title at his favourite Major. Spending a total of 10 hours and 21 minutes on court, he has dropped just one set in his five matches and is unbeaten in 2020 after lifting the ATP Cup for Serbia.

But the world No 2 doesn’t believe it will be an easy semi-final. He pointed to Federer’s heroics as to why he can never be written off, despite being 38 and in the twilight of his career.

“What he did [against Sandgren] was amazing. He showed me he’s one of the best players of all time. I mean, he never gives up. When it matters the most, he’s focused and he plays his best tennis,” said the world number two. He’s a great fighter. Obviously I have lots of respect for him.”

Federer and Djokovic have dominated the Australian Open for years with the all-conquering pair sharing 12 of the last 14 titles. Djokovic won it last year, after Federer won it in 2017 and 2018.

And Djokovic is unbeaten every time he reaches the semi-final at Melbourne Park.

All signs point to his dominance extending, but as he showed on Tuesday, never count Federer out.