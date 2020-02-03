Former India international Clifford Miranda has been named as the interim coach of FC Goa and will work under Derrick Pereira, who has been appointed as the technical director for the remainder of the Indian Super League season.

Pereira has been with the club for the last three seasons, serving as the assistant coach in 2017-18 before taking up the role of the Technical Director last season. In this role, he headed FC Goa’s youth development, with three of his teams finishing as champions.

He was also in charge of the India U-23 team last year. He has previously managed Mahindra United, winning the National Football League in his first season. That established him as one of the premier coaches of the country as he went on to manage Pune FC, Salgaocar, DSK Shivajians and Churchill Brothers.

Miranda has been the assistant coach this season and was in charge of the developmental team till last year. Under his charge, the young Gaurs won the Goa Pro League whilst putting up impressive performances in the second Division League and the Durand Cup.

Miranda has been one of the mainstays of the Indian national team midfield, winning the SAFF Championships twice along with the AFC Challenge Cup. He has been equally successful at the club level with five league titles under his belt with Dempo SC.

Spaniard Roma Cullinera, meanwhile, has been appointed as the strength and conditioning Coach. Speaking about the appointments, FC Goa president Akshay Tandon said: “We are confident in the abilities of our coaching staff to lead the team to a successful finish to the 2019-20 campaign. Derrick and Clifford have been with FC Goa for a few years and possess a deep understanding of the club and our philosophy.

“They have demonstrated the same with their past performances in the First team as well as at the youth levels.”

The trio face their first challenge when FC Goa take on Hyderabad FC on Wednesday at Fatorda.