For a few days now on their social media platforms, the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, had teased a big rebranding ahead of the 2020 season. Their profile images on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram went blank and fans were expecting a revamp.
The team’s star players Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal all joined in on a presumably choreographed social media tease, wondering what the change was.
After days of rumours regarding a new team name (Bengaluru from Bangalore and what not), on February 14, the big announcement was made: a new logo with the same name.
The club said the new logo design, which features a different-looking lion, “embodies the bold and fearless attitude” of the side.
Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.”
Let’s just say the move did not land as well as the team would have hoped for. While some fans obviously liked the new sleek logo, there were jokes aplenty; some of them brutal.
While it remains to be seen if there is more to this campaign, it’s fair to say the big announcement did not quite go the way the franchise would have hoped for.