For a few days now on their social media platforms, the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, had teased a big rebranding ahead of the 2020 season. Their profile images on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram went blank and fans were expecting a revamp.

The team’s star players Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal all joined in on a presumably choreographed social media tease, wondering what the change was.

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? 😳 Hope it’s just a strategy break. 🤞🏼 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 12, 2020

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

After days of rumours regarding a new team name (Bengaluru from Bangalore and what not), on February 14, the big announcement was made: a new logo with the same name.

The club said the new logo design, which features a different-looking lion, “embodies the bold and fearless attitude” of the side.

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. 😄 Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020 #NewDecadeNewRCB 🤩 https://t.co/n8c24JqbAl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 14, 2020

Let’s just say the move did not land as well as the team would have hoped for. While some fans obviously liked the new sleek logo, there were jokes aplenty; some of them brutal.

Lol. All that build up just for this. https://t.co/ZrD09V4qn1 — absy (@absycric) February 14, 2020

this is what happens when PR people function so deeply inside a bubble that they generate three days of intense disinformation as publicity for a logo revamp and think it's a brilliant idea https://t.co/Be6F3zmdIq — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 14, 2020

You must be seriously kidding mate



> No name change

> No hashtag change

> No jersey change



WTF https://t.co/BMgD86rcQx — Sai (@akakrcb6) February 14, 2020

Really, RCB, seriously, just because twitter is free you can’t have a massive buildup for a Logo change.



Even DD had more class when they changed their name to Delhi Capitals.



Oh right, but you’re the team that let KL Rahul go. — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 14, 2020

State of this tin pot franchise, this is the type of tweet you would hope to see on a cup win not a logo change. — Akki (@CrickPotato) February 14, 2020

Brand name bigger than the city you represent. It was a business and It'll be a business - This time with a clear cut identity as well.



Such a disgrace to the city. @RCBTweets — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) February 14, 2020

So RCB will remain Royal Challengers Bangalore and not Bengaluru. Wonder why this obsession with the obsolete name Bangalore, which is no longer used for any official purposes. This inebriated think tank is incorrigible. Period. ನೀವು ಉದ್ಧಾರ ಆಗಲ್ಲ #RCBNewlogo #IPL2020 — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) February 14, 2020

RCB fans : Team mein naye logo ko laao, Kohli can't do everything on his own



RCB : Releases a new logo — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 14, 2020

I think RCB should rename themselves, Bangalore Traffic



Nobody will get past them. — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) February 14, 2020

RCB and fans in 2020 :



Feb : New Decade, New Name, Remember the date.



March : Can't wait for IPL. ESCN.



April : Awwww, so cute to see Virat and AB together. RCBian 4 lyf ❤️❤️



May : If DC beat RR, MI beat CSK, KXIP beat SRH and KKR lose all their matches then we can qualify — InSwinging Yorker (@InSwingYorkers) February 14, 2020

Same name... Pretty much same logo. Performance gonna be same too? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — 😴 (@LeftarmOrthodox) February 14, 2020

While it remains to be seen if there is more to this campaign, it’s fair to say the big announcement did not quite go the way the franchise would have hoped for.