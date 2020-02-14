India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men’s doubles semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open with an impressive win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine to beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarter-final of the ATP 500 event on Thursday.

India’s Divij Sharan, though, suffered a defeat in his New York Open men’s doubles quarter-final match. Sharan and his partner Artem Sitak lost 3-6, 4-6 to Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka at the ATP 250 event.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had a decent first serve percentage of 67 and won three of the seven break points on offer.

They next meet the winners of the quarter-final between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, and, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

(With inputs from PTI)