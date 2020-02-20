Tennis legend Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he has undergone a knee surgery and will be out of action till the end of the French Open in June.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to put out a statement on Thursday, talking about why he decided to go ahead and have a surgery. Federer has undergone another knee surgery is early 2016, which was also an Olympic year.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while,” he wrote. “I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Well, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone’s support, I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass,” added the 38-year-old.

Federer is the defending champion in both Dubai and Miami and is set to drop points by not being able to turn up for those tournaments. He also reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year as well as the finals of Indian Wells, the year’s first Masters 1000 series.

The 20-time Grand Slam was last seen playing at a charity match in Africa with old rival and close friend Rafael Nadal a couple of weeks ago.