India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Pandya, who returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery, slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252/5 against CAG in the Group C encounter.

Playing his second match post surgery, Pandya also bagged five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101-run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.

The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. Pandya has been on the road to recovery after going under the knife following a lower-back injury five months ago.

The 26-year-old, who missed out of the New Zealand tour, had started bowling at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in the United Kingdom. Earlier in the day, Western Railway chased down Canara Bank’s 174/7 in just 13.1 overs to seal their place in the quarter-finals.