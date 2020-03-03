Ankita Raina blew a first-set lead as India were trailing China by a 2-0 margin in the Fed Cup on Tuesday.

Raina, facing world No 29 Qiang Wang, pocketed the first set 6-1 before losing the match 6-1, 2-6, 4-6. After losing the second set, India’s top-ranked singles player made a fine comeback in the decider but ran out of steam against an inspired Qiang. She had defeated Serena Williams in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

Earlier, Rutuja Bhosale fought her heart out before losing to world No 35 Shuai Zhang in the first singles match. The 23-year-old from Pune led 3-1 with an early break of serve but Shuai showed why she is a top-50 player as the Chinese won the match 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes.

Shuai, who reached the Australian Open third round where she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin, broke Bhosale early in the second set to race to a 3-1 lead and never looked back.

To her credit, the 433rd ranked Bhosale gave her all in the contest as captain Vishal Uppal preferred her ahead of higher-ranked Riya Bhatia (388), who is yet to play a singles match in Fed Cup. Bhatia lost the two doubles matches she played in 2017 (against China) and 2019 (against Kazakhstan).

The top two teams in the six-nation Asia/Oceania Group I will qualify for the play-offs, to be held next month. Veteran Sania Mirza and Raina will face Peng Shuai and Xu Yifan in the third match.

More to follow.....