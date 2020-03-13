Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson, who was set to be part of the ongoing One-Day International series against New Zealand, was quarantined and is being tested for coronavirus after reporting a mild sore throat on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old returned from South Africa this week with Australia’s ODI squad, according to a report by Cricket Australia. He will join the team if the tests turn out negative.

“Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team. We will not be making further comment until something changes.”

Sean Abbott has joined the squad as cover in Richardson’s absence.

Australia’s one-day series against New Zealand, which is underway in Sydney, is being played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Th second match is at the same venue on Sunday then a final fixture in Hobart next Friday.

CA said the fate of Australia’s three-match Twenty20 series in New Zealand later this month was still being considered.

Australia has reported at least 150 cases of coronavirus so far, including among fans who attended the women’s T20 Cricket World Cup final and a Super Rugby match, both in Melbourne last week.

The Australian Grand Prix, Formula One’s curtain-raiser, has already been called off.