New Zealand Cricket on Friday left it to its players to decide on their Indian Premier League participation – if the T20 league takes place – in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused massive upheaval across the world.

The extraordinary situation has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India to postpone the start of this year’s IPL from March 29 to April 15. The coronavirus outbreak has affected the international sporting calendar with many events being either cancelled or postponed. Cricket was no exception.

“Our position basically hasn’t changed,” NZC said in a statement. “We’re continuing to give our guys the most up-to-date advice on cause and effect and best practice, as advised by government and world health authorities. However, ultimately it is the players’ own decision.”

The IPL’s suspension comes following a directive from the Government of India to suspend all visas, barring a few categories, till April 15, which had put the participation of foreign players in doubt.

The coronavirus has so far claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 130,000 people across the world. In India, more than 75 positive cases have been reported so far including one death.

Earlier, NZC had said it was sensitising its contracted players, including the six who were to play in the IPL about preventive measures to deal with the deadly outbreak.

The six New Zealand players who are set to play in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham [Kings XI Punjab], Lockie Ferguson [Kolkata Knight Riders], Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult [Mumbai Indians], Kane Williamson [Sunrisers Hyderabad] and Mitchell Santner [Chennai Super Kings].