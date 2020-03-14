Suspended till April 15 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that the 13th edition of Indian Premier League can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves,

The board on Friday postponed the start of this year’s IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

Asked if the T20 league could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, “It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment.”

Ganguly, a decorated former India captain, was speaking to reporters after the end of the IPL Governing Council meeting in Mumbai.

