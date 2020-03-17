Australian cricketers may have to forego their lucrative Indian Premier League contracts in the wake of fast-spreading novel coronavirus, The Australian reported on Tuesday.

The country’s governing body Cricket Australia is said to be reviewing the participation of its cricketers in IPL and other leagues abroad. The report also added that the Australian Cricketers Association will fight any such directive from the Board.

“The ACA would be very surprised if Cricket Australia sought to revoke or deny any No Obligation Certificate (NOC) as they are contractually obliged to provide them if certain conditions are met – such as it being for an ICC sanctioned competition,” a spokesperson told The Australian.

The IPL, which was scheduled to start on March 29, has been suspended till April 15 with India reporting more than 120 positive cases and three deaths so far. India recorded its third death from the global pandemic on Tuesday after a patient died in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Cricket Australia will review whether they should allow their players to participate in this edition’s IPL or The Hundred series in the United Kingdom. There are 17 Australian players contracted with different IPL franchisees. Players are usually allowed to take part upon receiving a No Objection Certificate from their respective boards.

This report comes shortly after Cricket Australia saying they have not directed the players officially over the IPL, with its chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday adding that players were individually contracted to their IPL teams and can make up their own minds whether to compete or not.

“We can provide advice. We’re conscious of the fact that Australian players are individually contracted to the IPL and the time will certainly come very soon where players are going to be really interested and leaning on our perspective as their leader... to advise them in that regard,” Roberts had said.

“And then there will also be a perspective from the BCCI and their IPL division within that and together with our players and the BCCI, I am sure players will reach the best possible decisions in uncertain circumstances.”

Cummins had become the highest paid overseas player in the history of the IPL with a contract worth $3.2 million with Kolkata Knight Riders. Maxwell received a $2.2 million contract with Kings XI Punjab.