Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna is in talks with Indian Super League franchise Kerala Blasters FC and a formal announcement of the appointment will be made soon, a team official said on Thursday.

“Yes, we are in talks with Vicuna. We have also spoken to a few other coaches for the upcoming season. But due to the prevailing crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, a formal announcement is due,” a team official told PTI.

The 48-year-old coached Mohun Bagan to their second I-League title (fifth national league) with four matches to spare.

But in an irony of sorts, the Spaniard would not get his contract renewed as the century-old club’s new principal owners, ATK, have made it clear that Antonio Lopez Habas would remain the head coach of the team which won a record third ISL title this time.

Mohun Bagan are all set to be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan from June, after the RPSG Group acquired a majority shareholding of 80 per cent in the oldest football club of the country.

Vicuna was not available for a comment but according to officials, his negotiation with the Yellow brigade has reached “advanced level and the announcement is due anytime”.

The Kochi-based outfit finished seventh in the recently-concluded ISL, failing to advance for a third time as the club is on a revamp mode with a new Lithuanian sporting director Karolis Skinkys playing a key role in roping in Vicuna.

They have also roped in former ATK left-back Tiri and promising Indian left-back Nishu Kumar, while retaining Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sergio Cidoncha.