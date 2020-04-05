Former India star cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flamboyant all-rounder also appealed to the people to stay united in the fight against the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 70 lives while infecting over 3000 across the the country.

We are stronger when we stand united.



I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?



On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar joined the list of Indian athletes including wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and BCCI President Sourav Gangully to have come forward to provide financial aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a 21-day national lockdown.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a donation of Rs 51 crores. Tendulkar reportedly donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM-CARES fund.

Yuvraj has played 40 Tests for India scoring 1900 runs with three centuries and 11 half-centuries. His average in Test cricket is 33.92.

But it was limited-overs cricket where Yuvraj shone the brightest. He made his debut against Kenya in 2000 and in 304 one-day internationals since then, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55. The left-hander made 14 hundreds and 52 half-centuries coming to bat in them middle order for India.

His all-round performance in the World Cup eight years ago was crucial as India won the cup after 28 years. Yuvraj was awarded the man-of-the-tournament.

He had recently come under criticism on social media for voicing his support to Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s foundation, which he felt was blown out of proportion.