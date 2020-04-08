Former captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has said that because of the raw talent that Pakistan possess, they are the “Brazil of cricket”.

Speaking to former Australian cricketer Dean Jones on his YouTube chat show Sawaal Cricket Ka, Akram reflected on how Pakistan has produced some of the most fascinating players over the years.

“The Pakistanis in international cricket, you bring different techniques, different attitudes,” said Jones. “Fast bowlers like yourself, Imran [Khan], Waqar [Younis] and Co. And, of course, Mushy [Mushtaq Ahmed], Shoaib Akhtar and everyone else. You’re the talent factory. You’ve got so much talent here, we always say that in Australia, it’s just a matter of how you harness it.”

Reacting to this, Akram drew the parallel with Brazil, who are known for providing world football with some of the most skillful players. Akram said: “Raw talent… it’s like the Brazil of cricket.”

The fast bowling great also joked about how he is often asked whether Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is indeed a teenager. “A lot of people ask me if he’s 16, and I tell them I’m not his dad, they should go and have a look at his birth certificate,” said Akram.

Jones added that Pakistan’s fast bowlers have always been a huge source of entertainment in international cricket.

“It’s great to see young kids play,” said Jones. “In Australia, we want to see the greats like yourself, Imran and Javed [Miandad] bhai and all do their stuff. But at the same time, we always like to see a young kid take over the world. We always do, particularly your quicks. They’re always great.”

