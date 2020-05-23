The iconic Eden Gardens is said to have suffered little damage due to Cyclone Amphan that ripped through Kolkata this week.

The pitch and the outfield areas are said to be unaffected from Amphan, one of the worst cyclones to hit the city in decades.

“Looking at the disaster that has taken place, it’s natural for some damage to have occurred. But, prima facie, we don’t think there’s any major damage to the Eden. That said we cannot take any chances,” CAB President Avishek Dalmiya is quoted as saying by PTI.

“We will consult our structural engineer to look into the issues. If needed, we will implement whatever suggestion we get from the structural engineer,” Dalmiya added.

The toll from the Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal rose to 86 on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The powerful storm, which hit the Indian coast on Wednesday, wiped out thousands of homes in low-lying areas and left several cities in the mainland without utilities.

Elaborating on the areas that might need repair in the stadium, Dalmiya said, “The manual scoreboard (at D block) has to be looked into. Besides, few fibre sheets above blocks G and H also need minor repairs, while glass panes of two of the corporate boxes need to be replaced.

“The structural engineer will inspect the venue and submit a detailed report. Majority of the issues should be sorted very shortly,” he added.

In Kolkata, the trail of destruction left behind by the storm led to protests against the administration on Friday, as essential services like phones and electricity remained suspended for the third day.

(With PTI inputs)