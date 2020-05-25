Younis Khan said that unlike India, Pakistan cricket team has no icons to guide the batsmen, which is the reason why they have failed to perform consistently over the last few years.

The former Pakistan captain said India was able to groom top batsmen such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they had seniors like Sachin Tendulkar in the team who youngsters could learn from.

“If you look at Indian cricket, you will see that when the likes of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma were coming up, [Sachin] Tendulkar was still around,” Younis was quoted as saying by Gulf news.

“You can learn a lot from watching how a great batsman prepares himself for an innings,” he added.

Younis is Pakistan’s second-highest run scorer in international cricket behind Inzamam-ul-Haq with 17990 runs and retired from international cricket in 2017.

Also Read - We had Sachin, Dravid and others: Gambhir agrees with Yuvraj on lack of role models in Indian team

The captain of Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team, who had stepped down following his side’s semi-final finish during the Champions Trophy later that year, revealed he lost his captaincy as he spoke against a group of players who were under-performing during that time.

“You often face a situation in life where if you speak the truth, you are considered as a mad man. My fault was pointing out to a group of players that they were not pushing themselves hard enough on the field for the country.

“The players were, however, regretful later and we played for teammates long enough after that. I knew I had done nothing wrong for it’s a lesson that I had learnt from my father – to always speak the truth and always remain humble,” the 42-year-old said.