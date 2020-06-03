Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, and Keemo Paul have declined to travel for the three-Test series in England scheduled for July as West Indies confirmed their 25-man squad for the tour.

Cricket West Indies named a 14-man Test squad and a list of 11 reserves while the aforementioned three cricketers opted out of the tour which will mark the return of international cricket after the coronavirus lockdown.

“Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so,” the board said in a statement. “As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.”

Jason Holder will skipper a 14-man Test squad that features two newcomers: middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder (unrelated to captain Jason Holder).

The Test series, rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak, is to be played behind closed doors and is still subject to the final approval of the British government, CWI added.

The statement by the board also said that the West Indies squad will “live, train and play in a bio-secure environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety. The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so the selection panel has also named a list of reserve players who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.”

The touring party will be tested for coronavirus this week and is scheduled to fly to England on private chartered flight on June 8.

West Indies main Test squad: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach

Reserve players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican

West Indies tour of England: First Test v West Indies: 8-12 July at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Second Test v West Indies: 16-20 July at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Third Test v West Indies: 24-28 July at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester





“The new cricketing environment will take some getting used to,” said CWI chief selector Roger Harper.

“However, being in England and working together for four weeks before the first Test will give the squad the opportunity to get acclimatised and hopefully, mentally and technically adjusted to the demands of the new environment.”

Harper added: “I think we have a squad that will be very competitive. More than half of the squad were involved in the victorious Test series against England in the Caribbean last year so they will bring that experience, that knowledge and belief with them and marry it to the enthusiasm and vitality of the newcomers.

(With AFP inputs)