Afghanistan cricket team players, including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, resumed training on Sunday at the Kabul Cricket Stadium in Kabul amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday.

The players are part of a month-long training camp which will focus on strengthening batting, bowling and overall performance of the team.

More than 20,000 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded in Afghanistan while the death toll crossed the 350-mark on Sunday.

“This camp will be held under the relevant health guidelines and in close coordination with the ICC, WHO and the ministry of public health of Afghanistan to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” an ACB media release said.

On Saturday, a Covid-19 awareness meeting was held for players and other relevant officials at ACB head office to educate them about health guidelines to be maintained during the camp.

Apart from competing at the T20 World Cup, whose fate is still shrouded in uncertainty, Afghanistan are scheduled to play a lone Test against Australia in Perth, starting November 21.

List of players: Asghar Afghan (C ), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrathullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omerzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Sayed Shirzad, Darwish Rasooli, Zahir Khan Paktin, Farid Malik, Hamza Hotak and Sharafudin Ashraf.

(with PTI inputs)