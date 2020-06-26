Jurgen Klopp’s legendary status at Anfield was secured on Thursday as he became the first Liverpool manager to win a league title in 30 years.
Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions as Chelsea’s win over Manchester City ended the Reds’ 30-year wait to win the English title. Klopp’s men are champions with a record seven games remaining after defeat for second-placed City left the champions for the past two seasons 23 points adrift. The Reds did not just win, they bulldozed past their competition.
On Klopp’s first day in charge at Anfield five years ago he addressed players, staff and supporters, telling them: “If somebody wants to help LFC, you have to change from doubter to believer.”
Confidence was not high on Merseyside at the time. Klopp arrived with Liverpool 10th in the Premier League table after finishing sixth the season before.
The German’s force of personality, charisma and coaching nous soon began a transformation that had been seen at Liverpool many years ago under Bill Shankly.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has developed into one of the world’s finest full-backs under Klopp’s watch, summarised his manager’s impact at Anfield.
“To change the whole club, to change everyone from doubters to believers, to get everybody thinking the same way, believing the same way and having the same dreams,” he said.
“He just embodies the whole club. Even without being from the city, the country and being local, he just clicks with the club. He does it with every person – the fans, the staff and the players.”
Twitter was buzzing with congratulatory messages on Friday morning for Klopp and his men, with Liverpool fans sharing the unforgettable moment with each other.
